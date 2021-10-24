Vice President calls for promotion, preservation of country's rich linguistic, cultural heritage

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday emphasised the need to preserve our rich cultural and linguistic heritage and urged everyone to make efforts, individually and collectively, for this. According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu made these remarks at the virtual release of the 100th book of the Vanguri Foundation of America.

The book titled '7va Prapancha Sahiti Sadassu Sabha Vishesha Sanchika' is based on the 7th World Telugu Literary Summit organised by the Vanguri Foundation of America in collaboration with other Telugu cultural organisations in October last year. Congratulating the editors, authors, and publishers for dedicating the book to renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, the Vice President called for more such initiatives to promote our rich cultural heritage. He also lauded the Vanguri Foundation for organizing Telugu language conferences during the past 27 years.

Noting that the emergence of the internet and digital technologies provide us with new opportunities for the preservation and development of our languages, the Vice President called for making effective use of these technologies. "The day our language is forgotten, our culture will also disappear," he said, adding that our ancient literature should be brought closer to the youth.

The Vice President urged the organizations working for the Telugu language to take up the responsibility of making the rich literary wealth of Telugu available to everyone. Stressing the need to make the traditional vocabulary accessible to everyone, Naidu said that it is necessary to use existing words effectively and create new Telugu words in line with changing trends. (ANI)

