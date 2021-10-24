Left Menu

Prisoners at Indore Central Jail celebrate Karwa Chauth

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the prisoners at the Indore Central Jail celebrated the festival on Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 23:07 IST
Prisoners at Indore Central Jail celebrate Karwa Chauth
Prisoners celebrating Karwa Chauth at Indore Central Jail. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the prisoners at the Indore Central Jail celebrated the festival on Sunday. Around 14 couples serving their sentence for different crimes at the jail participated in the festivities, the arrangements for which were made by the jail administration.

Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar told ANI, "Today, 14 wives, who were sentenced to jail, observed the Karva Chauth fast with their husbands who were also serving their sentence in the same jail. Special permission was taken from the jail DG for this occasion. Apart from this, the wives of the men who are in jail also came to meet them." "Since jail is a correctional home and the prisoners are sent from here after reformation so that they can be part of the society, for this, such events are organized. For the same purpose, Garba was also organized in the jail on Navratri earlier also. On Saturday, Governor Mangubhai Patel also came to participate in the 'Azadi Amrit Mahotsav' which was celebrated in the jail. He gave a message to the prisoners that life is not over yet, someone is out there waiting for you," said Sonkar.

Sonkar further added, "The nature of the prison is changing now, the intention of the government is that there should be all-round development of the prisoners, hence religious, cultural events, skill development, and education should be made available to them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

