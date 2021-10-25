Left Menu

Compensation to farmers for damaged crops due to unseasonal rains to be released soon: Punjab Dy CM

Following the unseasonal rains and hailstorm, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that it will soon release compensation to farmers whose crops got damaged.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:14 IST
Compensation to farmers for damaged crops due to unseasonal rains to be released soon: Punjab Dy CM
A visual of damaged crops due to unseasonal rains in Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the unseasonal rains and hailstorm, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that it will soon release compensation to farmers whose crops got damaged. "The Punjab government will soon release compensation to farmers whose crop got damaged because of widespread rain," Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni told reporters yesterday.

Besides this, the minister made announcements regarding the release of health insurance benefits. "Issues regarding pending payment (of PMJAY and Sarbat Sehat Bima) has been sorted. A payment of Rs 30 crore will be provided by SBI insurance within two days and the remaining payment will be provided to private hospitals within 15-20 days," said Soni.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Punjab. While speaking to ANI, Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Varpal village of Amritsar said, "Vegetables and crops got damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorms. In the coming days, it will be difficult for the farmers to survive."

Another farmer, Gurudev Singh, said, "Our farms which we had prepared for the vegetable crop also got damaged. We have faced a loss of Rs 50,000. We demand compensation from the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021