Locals protest against demolition of temple in Srikakulam

Residents staged a protest after local authorities allegedly demolished a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Patapatnam without prior notice.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:46 IST
A visual from the alleged demolition site in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals alleged that the authorities demolished the Durga Mata temple on the pretext of widening of a road and did not give time to remove idols from the temple.

The Srikakulam Collector said, "Due to the construction of proposed railway flyover, the administration had to remove a part of the compound wall and an arch at the front side of Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari Temple. Compensation will also be provided to construct the temple on the other side." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

