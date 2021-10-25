Left Menu

India reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, 18,762 in last 24 hours

India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases and 18,762 in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 09:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases and 18,762 in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020. Also, the recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.18 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 1.43 per cent. The country has so far conducted over 60.07 crore tests.

Meanwhile, more than 102.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

