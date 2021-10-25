Left Menu

3 trekkers die after heavy snowfall in Himachal's Kinnaur district, 10 rescued

Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:35 IST
Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday. "Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao.

According to ITBP, 12 of the group members were from Maharashtra, and one was from Kolkata. The search and rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

