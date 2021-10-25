Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gemstones worth Rs 44 lakh

The customs department at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi arrested a man for trying to smuggle out gemstones, said a customs official on Monday. "One Indian national passenger arrived at T-3, IGI airport on October 21 from Moscow by an Air India flight. He was intercepted by the customs officers after he had crossed the green channel and approached towards the exit gate of the international arrivals hall of T-3," said the official.

During his baggage scanning through x-ray machine, some objectionable images were noticed inside a checked-in trolley bag. After detailed examination, various kinds of coloured gems stones and beads, totally weighing 21,626 grams (approx.) valued at Rs 43,93,040 were recovered from his trolley bag, added the official. The recovered various kinds of coloured gems stones and beads have been seized under sections of the Customs act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

