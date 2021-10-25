Left Menu

UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of Northern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Purvanchal region will become a medical hub of Northern India while inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar.

ANI | Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:26 IST
UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of Northern India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Purvanchal region will become a medical hub of Northern India while inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar. "Today is a big day for east Uttar Pradesh and the entire state. The day marks a double dose of healthcare infrastructure. More than 5,000 new doctors and paramedics will now be available. The dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for youth of eastern Uttar Pradesh," the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out at previous state governments, he said, "Earlier governments left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India." "With the construction of nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event. "Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These colleges will benefit both present and future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the event adding that the Centre has started as many as 157 medical colleges in the country so far.

These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021