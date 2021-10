BRIEF-Aramco And Totalenergies Launch Their Retail Network In Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND TOTALENERGIES LAUNCH THEIR RETAIL NETWORK IN SAUDI ARABIA

* ARAMCO AND TOTALENERGIES LAUNCH THEIR RETAIL NETWORK IN SAUDI ARABIA * PLANS TO SIGNIFICANTLY UPGRADE A NETWORK OF 270 SERVICE STATIONS AND EXPAND THE RANGE OF QUALITY RETAIL SERVICES AVAILABLE ACROSS THE KINGDOM

* NETWORK WILL COMPRISE ARAMCO OR TOTALENERGIES BRANDED STATIONS, PROVIDING MOTORISTS WITH PREMIUM FUELS AND RETAIL SERVICES. * TOTALENERGIES STATIONS WILL HOUSE BONJOUR CAFÉ,

* ARAMCO STATIONS WILL FEATURE FAI CAFÉ Further company coverage:

