Left Menu

PM Modi gives speech in Bhojpuri at inauguration of medical colleges in UP's Siddharthnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his speech in the Bhojpuri language at the inauguration of nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, which is due to go to Assembly polls early next year.

ANI | Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:14 IST
PM Modi gives speech in Bhojpuri at inauguration of medical colleges in UP's Siddharthnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his speech in the Bhojpuri language at the inauguration of nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, which is due to go to Assembly polls early next year. "Nine medical colleges are being inaugurated from the land where Mahatma Buddha spent many years of his life. It is a big step towards fulfilling the dreams of a healthy India. I congratulate everyone present here," said PM Modi in Bhojpuri at the inauguration programme in Siddharthnagar.

The nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

"From 1947-2016, only 12 government medical colleges were there in the state but now under PM Modi's leadership, 30 medical colleges will be opened. Out of 30, MBBS classes have started in 7 colleges, and today we are inaugurating 9 more; 14 more in future," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the event. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021