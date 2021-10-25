NTCA panel recommends penal action against Kalagarh DFO for unauthorised construction works

A fact-finding committee constituted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority has recommended penal action against the Kalagarh DFO and other officials for allegedly carrying out construction works in the Kalagarh forest division without prior approval of Corbett Tiger Reserve authorities.

The committee in its report, which is based on on-site inspection, also asked the state government to constitute a vigilance inquiry against the officials involved in construction activities in the area without requisite approvals.

Noting that various construction works were carried out in the forest division without financial and technical approvals from the competent authority in violation of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, Forest Conservation Act 1980, and Indian Forest Act 1927, the NTCA panel recommended penal action against the DFO and all other officials involved. The committee recommended demolition of all construction works going on in the Pakhrau and Morghatti forest rest house campuses besides Kandi road and their eco-restoration immediately.

Charging the Kalagarh DFO with forging documents to justify the construction works carried out in Kandi road, Pakhrau, and Morghatti FRH, the committee said it attracts penal action against him.

The construction of a tiger safari in the forest division was the only project which had prior sanction, the committee said. However, it recommended verifying facts about the alleged large-scale felling of trees for its construction. The committee's recommendations were sent by the Assistant Inspector General of Forests, NTCA Hemant Dingh on October 22 to the Additional Director General of Forests (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary, NTCA.

