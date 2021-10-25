Left Menu

T20 WC: Omar Abdullah slams Indian team for not taking stand for Mohammed Shami

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed team India for not standing up for their teammate Mohammed Shami, who was abused and trolled on social media after India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Omar Abdullah. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed team India for not standing up for their teammate Mohammed Shami, who was abused and trolled on social media after India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "Mohammed Shami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you cannot stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media," Abdullah tweeted.

India pacer Mohammed Shami is being subjected to online abuse after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As soon as India was defeated by Pakistan on Sunday, fans took to Instagram and Twitter to pass derogatory statements on Mohammed Shami.

Ahead of the start of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side took a knee to showcase solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The Indian players took the knee in solidarity with the BLM movement. On the other hand, Pakistan stood with their hands on their hearts.

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

