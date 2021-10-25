Hong Kong shares close flat as gains in energy, materials offset realty losses

Hong Kong shares closed flat on Monday as gains in energy and materials stocks were offset by losses in the real estate sector. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,132.03, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.4% to 9,322.08 points.

** Property firms lost 0.9%. ** The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said on Saturday it would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

** "We believe Beijing is determined to quicken the rollout of property tax, but will still proceed in a cautious way and only phase in the tax gradually. So the direct impact in the near term should be quite limited," Nomura said in a note. ** Nomura added the indirect impact could be much bigger, as the expectation of ever-rising home prices will likely be significantly reined in among Chinese households, and new home sales across China could slow down.

** Energy stocks and the power-intensive materials sector gained about 1% each. ** China's state planner said on Monday it has urged coal companies to strictly perform their contractual obligations as it continues to take measures to boost supplies and steady soaring prices.

** Wuxi Biologics went up 3.9%, making it the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index. ** Debt-ridden China Evergrande Group lost 0.7%, while Evergrande's EV unit jumped more than 10%.

** Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan said on Friday the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business instead of property within 10 years. ** The group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

