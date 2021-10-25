Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close flat as gains in energy, materials offset realty losses

** Nomura added the indirect impact could be much bigger, as the expectation of ever-rising home prices will likely be significantly reined in among Chinese households, and new home sales across China could slow down. ** Energy stocks and the power-intensive materials sector gained about 1% each.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:05 IST
Hong Kong shares close flat as gains in energy, materials offset realty losses
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares closed flat on Monday as gains in energy and materials stocks were offset by losses in the real estate sector. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,132.03, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.4% to 9,322.08 points.

** Property firms lost 0.9%. ** The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said on Saturday it would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

** "We believe Beijing is determined to quicken the rollout of property tax, but will still proceed in a cautious way and only phase in the tax gradually. So the direct impact in the near term should be quite limited," Nomura said in a note. ** Nomura added the indirect impact could be much bigger, as the expectation of ever-rising home prices will likely be significantly reined in among Chinese households, and new home sales across China could slow down.

** Energy stocks and the power-intensive materials sector gained about 1% each. ** China's state planner said on Monday it has urged coal companies to strictly perform their contractual obligations as it continues to take measures to boost supplies and steady soaring prices.

** Wuxi Biologics went up 3.9%, making it the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index. ** Debt-ridden China Evergrande Group lost 0.7%, while Evergrande's EV unit jumped more than 10%.

** Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan said on Friday the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business instead of property within 10 years. ** The group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021