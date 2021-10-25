France can become carbon neutral by 2050 at cost that would be manageable -RTE

RTE, France's power grid operator, said on Monday that the country could get to carbon neutral status by 2050 at a cost that would be manageable.

The RTE added in a report that building new nuclear capacity in the country would be valid from an economic point of view.

