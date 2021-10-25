Left Menu

Virender Sehwag tweets on 'hypocricy' of cricket fans who burst firecrackers after Pak's T20 World Cup win

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to react to firecrackers burst in some parts of India following Pakistan's 10-wicket win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag . Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to react to firecrackers burst in some parts of India following Pakistan's 10-wicket win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Tweeting after the conclusion of the match on Sunday, the former India opening batsman took a jibe at the "hypocrisy" of cricket fans.

"Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan's victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what's the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai." Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

