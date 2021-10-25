Left Menu

France can become carbon neutral by 2050 at cost that would be manageable -RTE

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:33 IST
RTE, France's power grid operator, said on Monday that France could get to carbon neutral status by 2050 at a cost that would be manageable, as countries around the world aim to formulate policies to protect the environment and climate.

This would require a significant development of renewable energy, said the RTE, adding that building new nuclear capacity in the country would be valid from an economic point of view. "It is urgent to mobilise ourselves," said the RTE in a report that examined the different pathways to meet the expected rise in electricity demand, while reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

