Left Menu

Oil, mining stocks lift FTSE 100; HSBC hits 4-month high after results

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.6% and 1.3% respectively, as crude prices hit multi-year highs amid tightening supply and rising fuel demand. Bolstered by soaring oil and gas prices fuelled by a supply shortage, UK's energy sector has gained nearly 38.8% this year, outperforming the 12.2% rise in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:34 IST
Oil, mining stocks lift FTSE 100; HSBC hits 4-month high after results
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's blue-chip index rose on Monday, as higher commodity prices lifted oil and mining stocks, while shares in HSBC gained after the Asia-focussed bank reported a higher-than-expected profit. The FTSE 100 gained 0.5% in morning trade, with HSBC adding 0.6% to hit a four-month high after the bank reported a 74% rise in third-quarter profit and announced a share buyback of $2 billion.

Miners were the biggest boost to the index, adding 1.7% as copper prices rebounded from a fall last week, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.6% and 1.3% respectively, as crude prices hit multi-year highs amid tightening supply and rising fuel demand.

Bolstered by soaring oil and gas prices fuelled by a supply shortage, UK's energy sector has gained nearly 38.8% this year, outperforming the 12.2% rise in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. "Whatever you raise interest rates to in the UK, it is not going to have a material impact on the price of gas or oil, because there is a genuine shortage," said Stuart Cole, macro economist at Equiti Capital. "So if you're a producer, it is happy days."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat, with Darktrace Plc among the worst performers on the index, falling 11.1%, after Peel Hunt initiated coverage with "sell" rating. Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc gained 1.6% after it named Phuthuma Nhleko, former boss of South African telecom major MTN Group, the chairman-designate on Monday.

Gold mining company Petropavlovsk PLC fell 3.3% after it reported a fall in year-on-year gold production in the third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021