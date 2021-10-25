BJP has forgotten its promise of doubling farmers' income: Akhilesh
The BJP had promised to double farmers income but has ended up doubling the inflation in the country instead, Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday. It had promised to double the income of farmers, instead it has doubled the inflation in the country, he said at a press conference here.Farmers are not getting the right price for their produce.
The BJP had promised to double farmers' income but has ended up doubling the inflation in the country instead, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday. ''The BJP's lotus (election symbol) grows in a quagmire of lie and deceit,'' Yadav further said, attacking the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. ''The BJP government has forgotten its manifesto. It had promised to double the income of farmers, instead, it has doubled the inflation in the country,'' he said at a press conference here.
''Farmers are not getting the right price for their produce. A farmer burnt his paddy crop at a purchasing center in Lakhimpur. Farmers want to know if they will get their due price. There is no one (from the government) to answer,'' Yadav said.
Crops were destroyed in the rains, and prices of petrol, diesel, insecticides, and pesticides are increasing. But the government does not have any answer for these, he said, adding, ''BJP leaders cannot see rising inflation.'' The government is selling off airports, ports, land and other things to private operators, and corruption is at its peak in the current regime in UP, the SP leader alleged.
Yadav further said that as assembly elections in UP and Punjab are nearing, the BJP might withdraw the farm laws and bring in a new law again after the polls.
