Bharat Forge launches VRS for Mundhwa plant employees

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Monday said it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for permanent employees of its Mundhwa (Pune) manufacturing plant.

The company said the VRS is open for permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed ten years of service.

Pune-based Bharat Forge has a presence across several sectors including automotive, railways, aerospace, marine, oil and gas, power, construction and mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)