Elephant attacks woman

An elephant attacked a woman who went into the jungle in the district to relieve herself, forest officials said on Monday. The 45-year-old woman was seriously injured in the attack this morning and hospitalized, the officials said.

The incident happened at Vilamundi within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, they said. Hearing her scream, people nearby ran to the scene. Meanwhile, the elephant fled into the deep jungles, they added.

