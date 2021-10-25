Moldova seeks 'fair' gas price in Gazprom talks, deputy PM says

Moldova will ask for a "fair" price as gas supply negotiations continue with Russia's Gazprom this week, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu told a briefing on Monday.

Moldova's gas contract with Gazprom expired at the end of September and the two have since failed to agree on price and other details of a new deal. Gas shortages have also prompted Moldova to declare a state of emergency.

Gazprom said it will suspend gas exports to Moldova if it does not receive payment for previous supplies and no contract for December is signed, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian gas giant as saying on Saturday.

