Singhu border murder: Lakhbir Singh's family meets National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief

Family members of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered at Singhu border, met National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla on Monday in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:39 IST
National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla. (File pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Family members of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered at Singhu border, met National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla on Monday in Delhi. After the meeting, Samples said, "The Commission has taken the cognizance of the issue and compensation will be disbursed and the case will be registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. We ensure that the kin of victims will be provided employment and compensation."

Speaking to media, Sampla said, "Lakhbir Singh's family met me. We all know how he was murdered but nobody heard them. We have asked for detailed report. The Punjab government should have heard them but the way they behaved is condemnable." Sampla further said, "We cannot come to any conclusion until the inquiry is over." (ANI)

