Rajasthan govt to declare 3,704 villages rain-affected, provide aid to farmers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:10 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to declare 3,704 villages in seven districts as rain-affected and provide aid to farmers from the State Disaster Relief Fund, officials said Monday.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard.

Following complaints about crop damage due to excessive monsoon rainfall, the revenue department had issued instructions on August 6, 2021 to conduct special assessment in all districts of the state.

Based in the assessment report, 33 per cent or more damage has been reported in Kharif crops in 3,704 villages of Dholpur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Bundi, Kota and Baran districts. Of these, 1,236 villages in Baran, 469 in Bundi, 72 in Dholpur, 1,177 in Jhalawar, 485 in Kota, 41 in Sawai Madhopur and 224 villages in Tonk have reported 33 percent or more crop damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

