Three Maoists killed in shootout with police on T'gana-Chhattisgarh border

(Eds: adding details) Hyderabad (Telangana), Oct 25 (PTI): Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and security personnel on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border early Monday, a police official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said the bodies of the three and some weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered after the exchange of fire in the area bordering Mulugu district of Telangana and Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

It was a joint operation conducted by the police of Chattisgarh and Telangana, about 250 km from here, and the CRPF. The operation was ongoing and further details were awaited, he said.

Later, a press release from the Telangana police said the incident falls under the limits of Elmidi Police station in Chhattisgarh.

Mulugu superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil told PTI that the bodies of the Maoists have been handed over to the Chhattisgarh police for further course of action.

“During the combing operations early morning of October 25, there was a volley of fire from the Maoists side which was countered by the State police. In this exchange of fire, the bodies of three naxals with weapons were recovered in the search operation that followed,” the release said.

The police are still combing for apprehending the others who managed to escape, the police release said alleging that Maoists are planting land mines in the area due to which cattle and civilians have died. The police recovered some arms and ammunition from the scene.

