Kerala theatres to begin screening movies from Wednesday

Following the order by the Kerala government on Monday to reopen cinema halls, theatres across the state have decided to do cleaning and fumigation and begin screening movies from Wednesday. Sethunath, a cinema theatre manager, said entry would be given to those who are double vaccinated.

"After the second wave of COVID-19, we will begin the screening from Wednesday with a Hollywood movie. A Malayalam film will screen from Friday. We will start with 50 per cent of occupancy and the entry will be restricted to the people who received two doses of the vaccine. Fumigation and cleaning processes are going on. We will keep the same old ticket rate even it will be 50% occupancy," he said. Manoj Kumar, an operator at a cinema theatre, said that screening will begin with all the COVID-19 protocols being followed.

"We are all happy to start opening theatres after a long time. We struggled to move forward when the theatres were closed for a long period as this is the only job we know. I have been in this job for the last 20 years. We will start with four shows from Wednesday by maintaining all COVID protocols," he said. Manoj said that after each show, fumigation of theatres will be done.

"After each show, we will fumigate and clean the theatre. Will allow only double vaccinated people," he added. (ANI)

