MP: People migrating from Alirajpur due to lack of jobs, says Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said people were migrating from tribal dominated Alirajpur district to other states in search of employment as the BJP government here had failed to provide jobs.

He was speaking at a rally in Jobat Assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled for October 30, with results to be announced on November 2.

''Due to scant employment opportunities, people of the district are migrating to other states. The BJP government in MP has not created infrastructure to attract investment that can generate jobs. Investments come in when an atmosphere of trust develops,'' the former chief minister said.

''This bypoll is decisive for the future of young people who are in search of jobs. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, inflation has hit the roof. Under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, MP is first in farmer suicides, atrocities against women, and unemployment,'' he alleged.

He said the Congress government under him had waived off loans of 31,000 farmers in Alirajpur district, while the BJP government was turning a blind eye to their distress.

