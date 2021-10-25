Left Menu

MP: People migrating from Alirajpur due to lack of jobs, says Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said people were migrating from tribal dominated Alirajpur district to other states in search of employment as the BJP government here had failed to provide jobs.He was speaking at a rally in Jobat Assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled for October 30, with results to be announced on November 2.Due to scant employment opportunities, people of the district are migrating to other states.

PTI | Alirajpur | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:53 IST
MP: People migrating from Alirajpur due to lack of jobs, says Nath
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said people were migrating from tribal dominated Alirajpur district to other states in search of employment as the BJP government here had failed to provide jobs.

He was speaking at a rally in Jobat Assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled for October 30, with results to be announced on November 2.

''Due to scant employment opportunities, people of the district are migrating to other states. The BJP government in MP has not created infrastructure to attract investment that can generate jobs. Investments come in when an atmosphere of trust develops,'' the former chief minister said.

''This bypoll is decisive for the future of young people who are in search of jobs. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, inflation has hit the roof. Under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, MP is first in farmer suicides, atrocities against women, and unemployment,'' he alleged.

He said the Congress government under him had waived off loans of 31,000 farmers in Alirajpur district, while the BJP government was turning a blind eye to their distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021