Delhi reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported for third consecutive day

Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no single death was reported in the city for the third consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus in the national capital so far.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the city stands at 307. As many as 14,39,630 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the union territory so far. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

With 40 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,232. As many as 2,90,79,334 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far which include 41,673 RT-PCR tests and 4,994 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 4,761 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the union territory in the last 24 hours taking cumulative vaccine beneficiaries in the city to 2,00,50,857. Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

