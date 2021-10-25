Left Menu

Modi government has zero-tolerance policy against terrorism: Amit Shah in Pulwama

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Lethpora area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said that the Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at CRPF camp at Lethpora in Pulwama district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Lethpora area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said that the Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Amit Shah said, "There was a time when stone pelting was rampant in Kashmir. The number of such incidents has decreased significantly today. Modi Government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. It is against humanity and we can't tolerate it."

As per official information, Shah will have dinner at the camp with the soldiers and will also stay the night there. The Union Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, witnessed the Shikara Festival at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, today. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present with him.

He offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier today. On Sunday, he visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

