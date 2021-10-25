Government sets up National Steering Committee for implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission

The government has set up the National Steering Committee (NSC) for implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission under the chairpersonship of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi is the vice-chairperson of the committee, which was set up on Monday.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy, NIPUN Bharat Mission on July 5 this year with the aim to achieve the goal of universal proficiency in foundational literacy and numeracy for every child by grade 3, as envisaged by National Education Policy 2020. The roles and responsibilities of the NSC for the NIUPN Bharat Mission include overseeing the progress of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and providing guidance on policy issues.

It also includes developing the methodology of assessment to analyse the progress and provide feedback to states and union territories. (ANI)

