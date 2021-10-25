Left Menu

Government sets up National Steering Committee for implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission

The government has set up the National Steering Committee (NSC) for implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission under the chairpersonship of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:46 IST
Government sets up National Steering Committee for implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has set up the National Steering Committee (NSC) for implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission under the chairpersonship of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi is the vice-chairperson of the committee, which was set up on Monday.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy, NIPUN Bharat Mission on July 5 this year with the aim to achieve the goal of universal proficiency in foundational literacy and numeracy for every child by grade 3, as envisaged by National Education Policy 2020. The roles and responsibilities of the NSC for the NIUPN Bharat Mission include overseeing the progress of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and providing guidance on policy issues.

It also includes developing the methodology of assessment to analyse the progress and provide feedback to states and union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021