12-year-old boy dies in accident in Delhi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy on Monday died in a fatal accident after being hit by a tempo in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila, informed Delhi Police. The boy has been identified as a resident of Jhuggi 56 Pahari, Majnu ka Tila.

According to the police, the accident took place at 56 Pahari road, Majnu ka Tilla. The information of the accident was received by North District Control Room at 06:08 pm.

The driver of the hitting tempo was caught by the public on the spot and in the commotion, got injured. The accused has been taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre.

Further investigation of the matter is underway. (ANI)

