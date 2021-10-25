Left Menu

Special 'girdawari' ordered for crop loss assessment due to rains in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:20 IST
Special 'girdawari' ordered for crop loss assessment due to rains in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Monday ordered a special 'girdawari' for assessment of crop loss due to untimely rains.

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Aruna Chaudhary asked deputy commissioners to submit a report within a week in this regard.

In an official statement here, Chaudhary directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that girdawari (revenue survey) of damage to the crops standing in the fields should be done within the stipulated time so that the farmers could be compensated as soon as possible.

She assured the farmers that in this hour of crisis, the state government stands by them and is fully committed for their welfare.

Financial commissioner, revenue, V K Janjuaa asked the deputy commissioners to carry out the work of special girdawari in a speedy and transparent manner and submit a detailed report regarding the damage to the crops.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed the procurement agencies to immediately take all necessary steps to put the paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of Punjab over the last two days.

Acting on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the heads of all the procurement agencies, FCI and Mandi Board was convened by Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Gurkirat Kirpal Singh on Monday.

The officials took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy downpour and its effect on the paddy crop lying in the mandis.

Secretary of Mandi Board Ravi Bhagat said necessary arrangements have been made in all the mandis and the paddy stock has been covered with tarpaulins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021