Left Menu

Rajinikanth meets President Kovind after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:26 IST
Rajinikanth meets President Kovind after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Veteran actor Rajinikanth (L) and President Ram Nath Kovind (R). (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"Veteran actor Rajinikanth called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day," the President said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at an event here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021