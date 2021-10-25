Iran's high-enrichment move at Natanz prompts tougher inspections -IAEA

Iran's latest expansion of uranium enrichment beyond 20% purity at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz has prompted the U.N. nuclear watchdog to toughen up its inspections at that plant, the watchdog said in a report on Monday seen by Reuters.

The report detailed a plan by Iran to feed uranium enriched to up to 20% into more centrifuges at the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) than the ones already enriching uranium there to up to 60%, which is close to weapons-grade, adding: "As a consequence ..., the Agency decided to increase the frequency and intensity of its safeguards activities at PFEP".

