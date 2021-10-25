Left Menu

Iran's high-enrichment move at Natanz prompts tougher inspections -IAEA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:43 IST
Iran's high-enrichment move at Natanz prompts tougher inspections -IAEA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's latest expansion of uranium enrichment beyond 20% purity at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz has prompted the U.N. nuclear watchdog to toughen up its inspections at that plant, the watchdog said in a report on Monday seen by Reuters.

The report detailed a plan by Iran to feed uranium enriched to up to 20% into more centrifuges at the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) than the ones already enriching uranium there to up to 60%, which is close to weapons-grade, adding: "As a consequence ..., the Agency decided to increase the frequency and intensity of its safeguards activities at PFEP".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021