Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:52 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin released by the state, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,791.

The state reported 1,341 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,47,504. The death toll has gone up to 36,033 with 14 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,95,02,799 tests so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021