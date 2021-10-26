Left Menu

9 EU countries oppose market reform ahead of energy talks

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-10-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 00:19 IST
9 EU countries oppose market reform ahead of energy talks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Nine European Union countries, including heavyweight Germany, have joined forces to say they will not support an overhaul of the electricity market ahead of an emergency meeting of the bloc's energy ministers Tuesday in Luxembourg.

The energy crisis impacting consumers' bills and businesses has been widely acknowledged by EU leaders, but setting up a common response within the bloc's 27 member states to weather its impact is proving problematic.

With the hike in energy prices expected to last at least until spring, member countries agreed last week that a series of measures proposed by the EU executive arm, including bill payment deferrals and tax cuts, should be implemented to tackle the short term effects.

But a rift has emerged between countries calling for a thorough reform of the bloc's energy market — among them France and Spain — and those who believe the crisis is only temporary and does not require radical market changes.

"As the price spikes have global drivers, we should be very careful before interfering in the design of internal energy markets,'' the nine countries wrote in a statement released Monday. "This will not be a remedy to mitigate the current rising energy prices linked to fossil fuels markets.'' Luxembourg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands said transparent and competitive markets are the guarantee for competitive prices for final users.

"We need a well-integrated EU energy market that functions based on market mechanisms and good interconnections as part of the solution to strengthen the resilience to price shocks,'' they said.

The group called for the deployment of renewable energy sources and "further interconnection with a view to the 15% electricity interconnection target by 2030.'' The main reason behind the sharp spike is an increased global demand for energy, and in particular gas. According to EU officials, gas prices have increased by more than 170% since the start of the year.

Among proposals put forward by Spain is the idea of setting up a joint procurement program for gas reserves. Currently, the EU depends heavily on imported gas, mainly from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021