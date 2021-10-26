Left Menu

U.S. backs EU-Iran discourse but calls Vienna 'ultimate destination'

And we are very supportive of the EU's engagement with Iran in that capacity," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. the ultimate destination needs to be Vienna," Price added.

The United States said on Monday that it supported the European Union's engagement with Iran as coordinator of the lapsed 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but stressed that the "ultimate destination" to try to revive the accord was to resume talks in Vienna.

"The EU is the JCPOA coordinator. And we are very supportive of the EU's engagement with Iran in that capacity," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "That said ... the ultimate destination needs to be Vienna," Price added.

