Left Menu

Students overwhelmed as Odisha govt resumes physical classes for standard 8

Odisha government on Monday resumed the physical classes of standard 8th students, after 18 months gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-10-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 07:46 IST
Students overwhelmed as Odisha govt resumes physical classes for standard 8
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha government on Monday resumed the physical classes of standard 8th students, after 18 months gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were excited and overjoyed with the resumption of physical classes as they will be able to interact without complexities involved with the internet connection.

"The students are very happy. Out of 400 students of class 8th, around 250 students have joined the normal classes today," said a school teacher in Bhubaneswar. "I am very excited to sit in the classroom after a gap of a year. We used to attend online classes, but from today will continue our physical classes. I have met with my old friends and also made new friends today," a student said.

"The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9th, 10th and 12th, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," said the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash earlier in October. Classroom teaching for students of classes 9 and 12 have already been resumed in the State with strict adherence to health safety guidelines.

Prior to the reopening of the schools for classes 10 and 12, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021