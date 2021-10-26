Left Menu

J-K: Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, killed in the 2019 terror attack, at the memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-10-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 08:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, killed in the 2019 terror attack, at the memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid a wreath at the memorial, paying tribute to the personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier on Monday, Shah visited the CRPF camp and interacted with the security personnel at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama.

The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty). (ANI)

