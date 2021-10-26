Left Menu

Bihar: Suspended SHO Sanjay Prasad's properties searched in Muzaffarpur, Bettiah

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:02 IST
Bihar: Suspended SHO Sanjay Prasad's properties searched in Muzaffarpur, Bettiah
Search operation underway at the residence of Sanjay Prasad by Economic OffenceWing in Muzaffarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Economic Offence Unit of Bihar Police on Tuesday conducted search operations at the residences of suspended SHO Sanjay Prasad in Muzaffarpur and in his native village in Bettiah in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Prasad was the Station House Officer, Doriganj when he was suspended pursuant to corruption cases against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A search warrant by the court against Prasad was issued on Monday. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

