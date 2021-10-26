Left Menu

Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday condoled the demise of an Indian Army officer who was killed recently in a road accident in Mandi during patrolling.

The Army officer was posted at 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Received a sad news that Naik Amit Kumar of Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh, posted in 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh, was martyred in a road accident while patrolling. May God rest the martyr's soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family," said Thakur in a tweet. (ANI)

