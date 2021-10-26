Left Menu

Maha: Pune morning walker injured in leopard attack

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man was injured after a leopard attacked him while he was on a morning walk in a residential area in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at Gosavi Vasti in Sade Satara Nali locality of suburban Hadapsar, which is located close to the premises of leading vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

The victim, Sambhaji Atole, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital and his condition was reported to be out of danger, officials said.

''At around 5.30 am, Atole and one of his friends went for their daily morning walk near a temple in Gosavi Vasti. According to witnesses, a leopard suddenly came in front of them and attacked Atole. As other people around raised an alarm, the leopard ran away,'' Hadapsar police station's inspector Arvind Gokule said.

The residential area where the incident took place has farmlands on one side, he said. Range forest officer Mukesh Sanas said they sent a team to the spot and to locate the feline, which was believed to be hiding in the nearby farms.

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports of leopards being sighted in Hadapsar's Mohammadwadi area, which has a large forest cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

