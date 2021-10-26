J-K: Grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora; few civilians injured

Left Menu

Few civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:36 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Few civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident was reported from the Sumbal bridge area.

Security forces are present at the site of the attack, it said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

