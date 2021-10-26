J-K: Grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora; few civilians injured
Few civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.
Few civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident was reported from the Sumbal bridge area.
Security forces are present at the site of the attack, it said. More details are awaited. (ANI)
