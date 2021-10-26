Dutch pension fund ABP to sell $17.5 bln of fossil fuel assets
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:02 IST
Dutch pension fund ABP will divest 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) of investments in fossil fuel producers by 2023, it said on Tuesday, citing environmental concerns.
After the planned sale, which represents 3% of the fund's total assets, the fund intends to increase investment in renewable energy where possible, chair Corien Wortmann said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8593 euros)
