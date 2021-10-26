Dutch pension fund ABP to sell $17.5 bln of fossil fuel assets

Dutch pension fund ABP will divest 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) of investments in fossil fuel producers by 2023, it said on Tuesday, citing environmental concerns.

After the planned sale, which represents 3% of the fund's total assets, the fund intends to increase investment in renewable energy where possible, chair Corien Wortmann said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Also Read: Dutch judges convict two men for 2019 killing of lawyer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)