EU's Breton: valid for France to consider decoupling European electricity and gas prices

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

Thierry Breton, the French politician who is the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that France was right to consider whether or not the European Union should decouple European electricity and gas prices. Breton also told BFM TV that he was not sure if a common buying policy of gas by the EU, as proposed by Spain, would be effective.

Divisions have deepened among EU countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

