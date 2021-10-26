EU's Breton: valid for France to consider decoupling European electricity and gas prices
Thierry Breton, the French politician who is the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that France was right to consider whether or not the European Union should decouple European electricity and gas prices. Breton also told BFM TV that he was not sure if a common buying policy of gas by the EU, as proposed by Spain, would be effective.
Divisions have deepened among EU countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.
