EU politician Breton says Brexit is "catastrophe" for UK

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Thierry Breton, the French politician who is also the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that Brexit was a "catastrophe" for the United Kingdom.

"Look at what is happening on the supermarket shelves, look at what is happening at the petrol pumps, look at what is happening with the shortage of nurses and doctors, look at what is happening with the shortage of truck drivers, look at what is happening in the construction sector," Breton told BFM TV.

"What is currently happening is a real drama," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

