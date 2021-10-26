Left Menu

Idol of Sant Ravidas desecrated by unidentified miscreants

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
An idol of Sant Ravidas installed at a nearly 60-year-old temple in a village here was desecrated by unidentified miscreants, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday in Vahelna village under the Kotwali police station.

According to Sanjay Arya, in charge of the Vahelna police outpost, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants.

The devotees gathered and demanded action against the culprits. Police pacified them and ensured to replace the idol with a new one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

