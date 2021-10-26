Talk of EU joint gas buying is 'overpromising', Luxembourg says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A proposal by Spain for European Union countries to jointly buy gas would not offer a solution to the recent spike in energy prices, Luxembourg's energy minister Claude Turmes said on Tuesday.
"I think that the Spanish government is over-promising by saying joint gas procurement will solve the crisis. What will solve the crisis is efficiency investments, continue with reliable investments into renewables and what Spain needs most is interconnections," Turmes said on his arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Spain
- Luxembourg
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island
Spanish police detain man after shots fired at university, no one hurt
As Spanish volcano roars, drones drop food for dogs stranded by lava
Judge indicts Franco-era Spanish minister for four charges of homicide
Spanish PM urges former king to speak about financial probes