French Finance Minister: European energy market needs reforming

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:09 IST
French Finance Minister: European energy market needs reforming
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a Paris conference on Tuesday that the European energy market needs reforming, as European countries battle with rising energy prices. Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.

Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer-term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

