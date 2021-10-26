Left Menu

Haven't been summoned, have come for a different purpose: Sameer Wankhede after reaching Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, reached the NCB office in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:10 IST
Haven't been summoned, have come for a different purpose: Sameer Wankhede after reaching Delhi
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reached NCB office in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, reached the NCB office in the national capital on Tuesday. While speaking to reporters here on Monday, Wankhede said, "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless."

Earlier on Monday, Wankhede had in a special court said that he and his family were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021