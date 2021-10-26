Spain says power market reform, joint gas buying needed for climate transition
Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 26-10-2021
The European Union electricity market must be reformed and EU countries should have the option to buy gas collectively, among other measures to tackle record-high power prices, Spain's Secretary of State for Energy said on Tuesday.
"Our proposal today is that options contracts for purchases can be done in a centralised manner by the European Union ... this could be activated in situations when security of supply is at risk," Sara Aagesen said as she arrived at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.
