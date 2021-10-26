Spain says power market reform, joint gas buying needed for climate transition

The European Union electricity market must be reformed and EU countries should have the option to buy gas collectively, among other measures to tackle record-high power prices, Spain's Secretary of State for Energy said on Tuesday.

"Our proposal today is that options contracts for purchases can be done in a centralised manner by the European Union ... this could be activated in situations when security of supply is at risk," Sara Aagesen said as she arrived at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.

